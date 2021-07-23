Pastors Sacking: Only Thing Jesus Punished For Being Unfruitful Was A Fig Tree – Daddy Freeze

OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the sacking of some pastors by the Winners’ Chapel over low-income growth.

The sacking generated lots of buzz on social media with many Nigerians dishing out different opinions on the issue.

The head of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo, while defending the sacking said the pastors were unfruitful and a failure which was why the church let them go.

However, Daddy Freeze who has never been a fan of Oyedepo stated that the only thing Christ categorized as being unfruitful was a tree.

He wrote, “Matthew 21:19, New International Version.

“Seeing a fig tree by the road, he went up to it but found nothing on it except leaves.

“Then he said to it, “May you never bear fruit again!” Immediately the tree withered.”