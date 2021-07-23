Featured

Oyedepo Slams Nigerians Suffering broad

Damola Areo7 mins ago
1
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe
Bishop David Oyedepo during day one of Shiloh 2018. Photo source: Twitter.

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners’ Chapel has slammed Nigerians who are currently suffering in foreign countries.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation during which he revealed how he turned down the opportunity to relocate to America.

According to Oyedepo, the majority of the Nigerians suffering abroad are meant to be employers of labour in Nigeria.

He said, “I had all the opportunity to be in the US in 1987 and move there permanently. I said ‘Jesus what are You saying? Do I have any regrets for not being there? Never.’

“Many are ordained to be employers of labour in this country. They’re jumping from job to job in another man’s country.

“Slavery kind of job because they won’t ask. Jumping about as if that’s a prize winner adventure.

“Everything is changing. You earn a degree in those days, you have to mention the country”.

Tags
Damola Areo7 mins ago
1

Related Articles

coza pastor fatoyinbo

Fatoyinbo Backs Oyedepo On Sacking Of Pastors

28 seconds ago
paul enenche

Attacks On Dunamis Ungodly, Unacceptable, Reprehensible – CAN

4 days ago
Winners: What Nigerians Say About Bishop Oyedepo As He Clocks 65

Pastor Sacked By Oyedepo’s Church For Failing To Generate Income Speaks

4 days ago
Bishop David Oyedepo Issues Prophetic Instruction, Declarations

Buhari: I Warned Nigerians In 2015 – Oyedepo

5 days ago
Back to top button