Oyedepo Slams Nigerians Suffering broad

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners’ Chapel has slammed Nigerians who are currently suffering in foreign countries.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation during which he revealed how he turned down the opportunity to relocate to America.

According to Oyedepo, the majority of the Nigerians suffering abroad are meant to be employers of labour in Nigeria.

He said, “I had all the opportunity to be in the US in 1987 and move there permanently. I said ‘Jesus what are You saying? Do I have any regrets for not being there? Never.’

“Many are ordained to be employers of labour in this country. They’re jumping from job to job in another man’s country.

“Slavery kind of job because they won’t ask. Jumping about as if that’s a prize winner adventure.

“Everything is changing. You earn a degree in those days, you have to mention the country”.