Igboho: We Call On God To Deal With Buhari – Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said that God will deal with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this in an interview with Arise TV while reacting to the predicament of freedom fighter Sunday Igboho who is currently in detention in Benin Republic.

The 93-year-old said Igboho’s popularity is what terrifies the Nigerian government, adding that “the-power-that-be wants to kill him because he’s leading a popular revolt”.

He then said, “Buhari may depend on chariots and everything, but we have God. And we call on our God to deal with Buhari”.

“He [Igboho] is a political refugee. He didn’t commit any crime here. He didn’t waylaid or kill anybody. He didn’t run away from anybody after committing a crime. He ran for his life because the-power-that-be wants to kill him because of his agitation. Because he’s leading a popular revolt,” Adebanjo said.

“When they see the crowd that Igboho is pulling at every meeting, that is what is terrifying them. Can Buhari summon the crowd that Igboho is summoning each time he holds a meeting, even with the fact that he [Buhari] gives money to who will attend the meeting, that is a rented crowd?”

“You’re looking for somebody’s life, and you ask him to come and surrender himself. Who will do that? He has muzzled everybody: the press can’t talk, and there is a limit to questions that broadcasters can ask now without them closing the station. Keeping everybody quiet. But I tell you, Buhari may depend on chariots and everything, but we have God. And we call on our God to deal with Buhari. Because we are helpless, and he has all the ammunition of power. “