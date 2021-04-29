New Boko Haram Planning To Bomb CBN, NNPC, NASS – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has put President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs on alert, claiming that God spoke to him about a new dimension of terrorism in the country.

The clergy revealed that there is a new set of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria and they are going after sensitive establishments in the country, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, National assembly and the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC.

He made it known that those establishments are being targeted for bomb attacks and that the government should immediately work on the security in those areas to avert these attacks which is very urgent.

‘‘There are new sets of Boko Haram terrorist that are mainly targeting some government establishments that include the central bank of Nigeria, National assembly, House of Representatives, and the Nigerian National petroleum cooperation,’’ he said in a statement to Dailypost on Thursday.

‘’I foresee that they are targeting these places for serious bomb attacks, except the government immediately re-organize security in these areas

‘’These terrorists will also attack universities, governors, and the road to the Presidential Villa should also be protected, I see them striking there too.’’