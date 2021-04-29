Fulani Planning Attacks In Imo State – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that Fulani are planning to attack towns in Imo State.

Sharing on Facebook, Nnamdi Kanu listed their targets as Control post, MCC rd, fire service, Emmanuel College junction.

He said their local artisans in the state have been mobilised for the job and have been giving information about the state.

His post read, “Fulanis/Muslims in Owerri, Imo State, supported by Fulani elements from 32 Artillery Brigade Obinze, has concluded plans to start a deadly attack in Owerri, suburb, other towns in Imo. Military uniforms have been distributed to these Jihadists and terrorists from the Sahel.

“Targets are Control post, MCC rd, fire service, Emmanuel College junction.

“This is an extract from the meeting they held in the mosque yesterday, Tue 27th April, at Ama Hausa, Owerri.

“They have mobilized all their boys (shoe menders, iron condemn, watch sellers, etc) with small radio, phones and airtime, weapons, arms, matches, for the mayhem.

“These boys were on the ground long ago and have provided them with information about all tracks, roads, residences of people, Churches, Schools etc for a possible and immediate attack.

“Let everybody know this immediately. Be at alert. Observe every movement. Raise alarm, alert neighbours”.