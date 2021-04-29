Headline

Insecurity: FG To Partner With China Over Terrorism

Damola Areo7 hours ago
3
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (img credit: Channels TV)

The federal government of Nigeria has reached out to China over the insecurity situation in the country.
According to the minister of police Affairs, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, Nigeria is ready to partner with China to enhance the security of the country. He stated this during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun to the Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the minister said as a result of Nigeria’s security situation, there is a need to work with the Asian country.

The minister said with the support of international communities, Nigeria should be able to solve these problems. Meanwhile, the minister lamented the poverty and unemployment situation facing the country.

He said the FG is doing everything to solve them. According to him, the government has initiated several initiatives for the youths to create opportunities for youths.

