HURIWA Joins Calls For Pantami To Be Sacked As Minister

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

HURIWA called for the minister’s sacking over his past affiliations with terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

HURIWA also challenged Buhari to be courageous in arresting and prosecuting terrorists and bandits such as armed herdsmen who, the group said are about pushing Nigeria into a state of civil war by their “unbridled quest to displace farmers all over the country so as to supplant themselves and other foreign based herders that officers of the internal security agencies have aided and abetted their illegal entry into Nigeria”.

It advised the president to expose and boot out all sympathisers of Islamic terror networks in his government, “if he truly means to decisively dismantle all the terror cells in existence in Nigeria and especially those who are actively threatening the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”