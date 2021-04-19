Headline

MBF Wants Pantami Sacked Over Alleged Links To Terrorists

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said the issues against the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, were too weighty to be ignored.

The MBF demanded the Minister’s resignation or sack by the President in view of the security challenges facing the country.

This is according to the National President of MBF Dr. Bitrus Pogu who said Pantami’s resignation will pave the way for thorough investigation of his comments.

He said, “If the government is sensitive, Pantami should have gone long time ago. There were series of allegations against him even before he became a minister but the Senate and the Presidency ignored such sensitive petitions and cleared him. It is quite unfortunate that such kind of petitions from security agencies can be swept under the carpet.”

