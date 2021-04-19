Again, PDP Calls For Finance Minister’s Sacking

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has once again called for the sacking of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, over the claim of printing N60 billion.

The claim was made by PDP Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who said the sum was used by the Federal Government to sort out its obligation to states in March 2021.

This was denied by the Minister days before the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, admitted to printing money for the FG.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke to Independent said Zainab Ahmed ought to be relieved of her position.

“For failing the full disclosure test, the PDP demands that the Minister of Finance should immediately be relieved of her position, while the President accepts responsibility for the indiscriminate printing of currency in our Naira. Our party implores President Buhari to save our nation by allowing better hands to manage and salvage our economy before it is too late

“The admission by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the apex bank had been printing money at the bidding of government, had vindicated our earlier stand that the Buhari-led APC administration was characterised by concealments, deceit and falsehood.

“We are also commending Governor Obaseki for speaking out. As a financial expert, he is not known for flippancy, and therefore must be commended for his act of patriotism in exposing the dire economic situation our nation has been plunged under the Buhari administration.

“A situation where the federal government cannot articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes, only goes to further confirm that the Buhari administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation.

“Indeed, the admission by the CBN governor that ‘Nigeria is unfortunately in a very bad situation’ further justifies our position that the Buhari-led APC administration has wrecked the economy of our nation.

“Our party is worried over the huge negative impact of indiscriminate printing of currency which has led to the unprecedented rise in inflation rate to 18.17% as disclosed by the Bureau of National Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

“This situation has led to further economic hardship with surging prices and fallen purchasing power throwing millions of families in distress and unable to afford the basic necessities of life.

“On this note, our party is calling out President Buhari to come clean on the amount that had been printed so far by the CBN to finance the deficit caused by the financial mismanagement of his government as well as what the funds had been used for.”