Family Debunk News Of Prophet Abiara’s Death

The news of the death of the General Evangelist, Worldwide of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara has been described as false by his family.

According to a rebuttal issued by Pastor Isaac Abiara of the CAC Agbala Itura Worldwide, “Prophet (Dr) S. K. Abiara, Planter of Christ Apostolic Church Agbala Itura is healthy and alive”

The public has been advised to disregard the rumour “and keep praying for Papa to do more than he is doing for the propagation of the gospel”.

The news which has been described as false came days after Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations passed away.

Also, the General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries Worldwide, Rev. Stephen Akinola, passed away in June.