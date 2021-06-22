Buhari Names Ayade’s Aide EFCC Secretary, Appoints Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

Also appointed as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

This appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

According to the statement EFCC has been operating without Board Members since 2015.

President Buhari has already directed the forwarding the names for confirmation of the Senate.