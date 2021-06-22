INEC Expresses Fears Over Insecurity In Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed fears over the insecurity in the country.

This is as it prepares for the Continuous Voters Registration exercise.

This was expressed by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking on Monday at an event in Abuja which had Bureau Chiefs of media organisations present.

Yakubu said, “We are concerned about the security issues in some parts of the country. The commission would be deploying 5,346 officials to 2,673 registration centers. What happens if any of these staff is abducted?

“Our responsibility is to conduct credible elections and also protect our staff. The security agencies are also facing challenges and there have been concerns that INEC officials might be targets of criminals. What then is the best way to deploy these officials and machines while also ensuring their safety.”

According to him, registration would be carried out continuously for over a year until the third quarter of 2022, adding that the commission was targeting at least 20 million new voters.

He said the commission had also made robust provisions for Internally Displaced Persons who might have misplaced their Permanent Voter Cards due to insecurity.

Yakubu also said,“The success of the exercise depends to a considerable extent on citizens’ awareness through voter education. There will be new registrants, requests for intra-State and inter-State transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards as provided by law.”