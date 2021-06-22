Bagudu Canvasses Support For Security Agencies

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Monday appealed to Nigerians to support security agencies in their effort to check the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Bagudu made the plea when leaders of Fulani from 21 Local Government Areas of the state paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to sympathise with the governor over the abduction of some teachers and unspecified number of students of Government College, Birnin Yauri, on June 17.

Bagudu, who was represented by his Security Adviser, Maj. Garba Rabi’u-Kamba (Rtd), stressed the need for people to provide security agents with useful information that would aid them in their efforts to rid the country of criminals

The governor commended communities and groups in Kebbi for the show of solidarity and support in the face of attacks by bandits in some areas of the state.

He described the visit as a morale booster, assuring that efforts were being intensified to ensure safety of lives and property.

Bagudu also commended other groups such as hunters association and vigilance groups, for their support and commitment to the fight.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Fulani leaders in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu-Gotomo, had told the governor that they represented all Fulanis across the 21 local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

He said their visit to was to support and commend the governor for his determination to check the activities of bandits in the state.