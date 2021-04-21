Headline

Campaign Of Calumny Against Pantami Will Fail – MSSN

Damola Areo
Isa Pantami

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Gombe State Area Unit, has backed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, amid terrorist allegations against him.

MSSN said that the campaign of calumny being carried out by fifth columnists and political jobbers against the minister will fail.

According to MSSN, the minister is not an obscure person whose background is not known.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Bilyaminu Abdullahi and Auwal Yahya Adamu, Amir and Secretary of Gombe Area Unit respectively.

It said, “The desperation of those behind the lies blindfolded them to the extent that they were ready to use anything they came about in order to launch their attack against him. Unfortunately for them, the very materials they used for their venomous attack on the Hon. Minister is the very materials that cleared his name.

“His attackers were too hasty to understand and verify the content and context of the materials. They just described him as having.”

