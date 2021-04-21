Asylum To IPOB: UK Inciting Anarchy In Nigeria – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has accused the United Kingdom of inciting anarchy in Nigeria.

This is as the group berated the UK for granting asylum to members of the Indigenous PeoPle of Biafra, IPOB.

The CNG spokesman, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, spoke with Punch:

“We at the CNG are not surprised at the development because we saw it coming a long time ago and issued an early warning. While we don’t support Nigerian government’s opposition to the asylum offer by the UK, we still remind the international community that as a country, Nigeria has given a fair share of friendship and support to its friends across the world.

“Apart from the effort to keep the peace and foster mutual relationships, Nigeria has never done anything to undermine its international friends and partners.

“However, available evidences tend to rather suggest that these long term friends and allies have become directly or indirectly complicit in the xenophobic, hateful and violent campaign for Biafra especially by IPOB.

“The United Kingdom, for instance, has provided Nnamdi Kanu with the platform to incessantly insult and threaten Nigeria and Nigerians with violence and anarchy. In one such instances, he openly said that if Nigeria did not give them Biafra, “Somalia will look like a Paradise.”