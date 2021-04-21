Headline

CAN Calls For Investigation Into Allegations Against Pantami

Damola Areo4 hours ago
CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has urged relevant security agencies to investigate the allegation against the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

Reverend Ayokunle, who is also the President of Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) was responding to a question during a press conference on the 108th convention in session of the church, which will hold from April 24 to 29 at the 37,000- seater auditorium Baptist International Conference Centre, BICC along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Pantami is accused of having ties with global terrorist groups – Alqaeda and the Taliban.

A sermon he did years back had him sympathising with the terrorist groups.

