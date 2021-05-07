Entertainment

What Leke Adeboye Said As People Advised Him On Brother’s Death

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG has reacted to calls from people asking him to stay strong following the death of his brother, Pastor Dare.

Pastor Dare who is one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, May 4.

Following his demise, many people have taken to Leke’s social media page to commiserate with him. Some however asked him to stay strong in this very trying time.

Responding to their comment, Leke pointed out that Weakness is a form of strength. See his post below

"Weakness is a form of strength"- Leke Adeboye tells people asking him to

