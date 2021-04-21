Ohanaeze Welcomes UK Asylum For IPOB Members

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has backed the asylum granted to IPOB members by the United Kingdom (UK).

Ohanaeze spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, aid secessionist groups are all Igbo and also fighting against the marginalisation of the ethnic group but with divergent ways.

He told Punch, “A major point of convergence is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, IPOB and MASSOB are Igbo. Only point of divergence is approach to the agitation against the marginalisation of the people of South-East.

“So Ohanaeze Ndigbo owes it a duty to protect the Igbo wherever they are, call it IPOB, call it MASSOB or whatever nomenclature that is used, it is a duty of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to protect the Igbo.

“On a daily basis, we appeal to IPOB and MASSOB to come to us, let us discuss and hold dialogues and formulate a common approach to the issue of the state of Igbo in respect to Nigeria. It is an appeal which has been consistent by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. It is very regrettable that IPOB has not been able to come to terms with this appeal.

“IPOB approach of abusing everybody is the point of divergence but their grievances are very genuine. All the young people will graduate from universities, some make first class and are deprived the opportunity of employment while somebody who barely passes, before you know the person is giving a federal appointment. It is painful.”

“So whatever favour done to an Igbo man deserves appreciation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Whatever favour that is extended to a disciplined Igbo man deserves commendation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”