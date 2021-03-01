News

NYSC Announces Resumption Date For 2021 Batch A

Damola Areo10 hours ago
2018 Batch "C" (stream 11) Corps members, during the closing ceremony of their Orientation Course at Damare Camp in Yola Adamawa State (image courtesy: Yakubu Uba/JAU/NAN/Concise News

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said the registration portal for intending 2021 Batch A Corps members, will be opened on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

In a series of tweets, the scheme also gave intending Corpers tips on how to go about their online registration.

“NYSC Registration Portal opens on March 3rd, visit (http://nysc.org.ng) and click on the active link “Mobilization 2021 Batch A”. Fresh Registration link is for those registering for the first time.

“The Revalidation link is only for those mobilized in 2020 Batch B and previous Batches, but did not go to the Orientation Camp.

“If you have registered previously and did not complete your Registration, do not create a new account instead click on “Login Here” to continue your registration with your previous Username and Password.

“Do not thumbprint by proxy, upload a clear passport photograph. Do not upload a passport photograph putting on NYSC crested vest, you will not be registered on camp if you fail to comply,” the tweet read.

