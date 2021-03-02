Zamfara Schoolgirls Regain Freedom After Abduction

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced that the shcoolgirls which were abducted by bandits have been released.

The girl numbering over 300 were abducted last Friday from Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara tState.

Announcing on Twitter, Matawalle wrote: “Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

Their release followed the release of the students of