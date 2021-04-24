Insecurity: Nigeria Will Triumph Over Evil – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

The students were killed by bandits who abducted them and their colleagues early this week.

Buhari also used the opportunity to reiterate that Nigeria will triumph over the evil of kidnapping and killings in the country.

According to him, “These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country.

“Let me add that it is unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger they pose to our democracy and peaceful life in the country. Nigeria will triumph over evil!”