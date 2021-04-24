Headline

Insecurity: Nigeria Will Triumph Over Evil – Buhari

Damola Areo2 days ago
11
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (img credit: Channels TV)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

The students were killed by bandits who abducted them and their colleagues early this week.

Buhari also used the opportunity to reiterate that Nigeria will triumph over the evil of kidnapping and killings in the country.

According to him, “These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country.

Let me add that it is unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger they pose to our democracy and peaceful life in the country. Nigeria will triumph over evil!”

Tags
Damola Areo2 days ago
11

Related Articles

Edo: Gunmen Attack APC Secretary Residence In Benin

Gunmen Abduct Benue Varsity Students

3 hours ago
Eastern Security Network ESN

IPOB Announces New ESN Commander After The Killing Of Ikonso

10 hours ago
Ndume Reveals Why Insurgency Will Continue In North-east

No Secret Trial For BDC Operators Funding Boko Haram, Ndume Tells FG

10 hours ago
Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader's Daughter Test Positive

There Are Plans To Blackmail Akeredolu, Others — Ondo Govt

11 hours ago
Back to top button