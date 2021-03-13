I’d Reject Senseless Role Even For N10m –Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye, has said she has more to offer than her beauty and curves as an entertainer.

She said this in an interview with Saturday Beats.

Bimbo Ademoye said, “I would not say I paid any price (to get to where I am). I just kept showing my skills and letting people know that I was more than the curves. I am more than the sexy roles (I play). My gratitude goes to filmmakers―Uduak Isong and Biodun Stephens― who took chances on me.”

Ademoye also maintained that she would reject N10m if the storyline of the movie she is supposed to act is not interesting. She said, “(I would consider) the storyline more than anything (else) in the world. I would reject N10m if the story does not make sense. I have said this before. There were times I fell victim of the storyline not being wonderful. I had read the story and it was good but when I got on set, they decided to cut corners. The movie was released and the editor did not do a good job. It did not look nice at all. I have actually rejected scripts, telling the producer the story did not work for me.”

On her ability to play different roles, Ademoye said it had to do with her childhood in the Ebute Meta area of Lagos State. “I think it has to do with my childhood. I grew up in Ebute Meta― in ‘the hood’ like people would say. I grew up around several characters and different people. When people see me playing a certain character, I am probably trying to mimic someone I knew while growing up. Thankfully, so far so good, it comes out well,”

Sharing her thoughts on the trend of fans tattooing the names and images of celebrities on their bodies, she said, “(If a fan does that), I would acknowledge the person. I have a tattoo and I know the pain one goes through when the needle is scribbled on one’s body. However, I would not give out money. I mean no disrespect to anyone. But, how many people would I give money to? Of course, I would acknowledge the fan and probably meet the person one on one. But, that is where it is going to end.”

Punch