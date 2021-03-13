Zidane Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return To Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has refused to rule out a potential return for Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently being linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu from Juventus.

His future at Juventus was recently being called into question after the Old Lady was knocked out from the Champions League by Porto earlier this week.

The 36-year-old’s current deal at Juventus will expire at the end of next season, and the club’s director Fabio Paratici has already disclosed that the Serie A champions are not presently looking at extending Ronaldo’s contract.

Speaking on the development during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Elche on Saturday, Zidane told reporters, “You know what he [Ronaldo] is, what he has done and how much love we have for him.

“He made history here, he’s magnificent. Now, he is a Juve player, and I cannot tell you anything about what they (media) are saying.

“He’s a Juve player, and I have to respect these things.”

Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

The former Manchester United star won two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before he left the Los Blancos for Juve in 2018.