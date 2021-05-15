Politics

I Won’t Disappoint Nigerians Asking Me To Run For President – Yahaya Bello

Damola Areo4 hours ago
New Minimum Wage: Kogi, Labour Set Up Committee On Implementation
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (image courtesy: Kogi Government House)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he will not disappoint the Nigerians asking him to run for President in 2023.

Bello said this on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

“Nigerians, the youth and women, including very objective elites, are asking me to run for president in 2023.

“I believe it is high time that we looked into capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country.

“I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.

“My answer will be in the affirmative a few times from now.

“I want to urge each and every one of us to be patient. It’s a work in progress. And by the grace of God, I am not going to disappoint you when the time comes for me to give a response to that,” Bello said.

