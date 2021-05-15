Track Down Buhari’s Son-In-Law Accused Of $65 million Fraud, PDP Urges ICPC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to track down Gimba Yau Kumo, son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kumo is allegedly involved in a $65 million fraud.

He, Tarry Rufus, and Bola Ogunsola were declared wanted by ICPC over the fraud at Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the allegation as a stain on the Presidency.

The statement read, “The party charges the ICPC not to succumb to reported pressure from the cabal in the Buhari Presidency but to track down Yau Kumo, the former Managing Director of the FMBN, who had already been declared wanted, and bring him to book alongside his accomplices.

“It speaks volumes that the Buhari Presidency had remained silent in the face of this huge fraud involving Mr. President’s son-in-law; a beneficiary of the primitive family patronage in the Buhari administration, only for certain members of the cabal to be reportedly mounting pressure on the ICPC to let him off the hook.

“The PDP holds as wicked, afflicting and provocative that while millions of hardworking Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life due to the misrule and corruption of the All Progressives Congress and its administration, they are daily assailed by revelations of unbridled treasury looting under President Buhari’s watch.

“The PDP urges the Buhari Presidency to allow for an open investigation of Mr. President’s son-in-law as well as those fingered in the fraud in the NPA(Nigerian Ports Authority) and the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission),” the statement concluded.