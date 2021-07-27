Ferdinand Doubtful Of Varane At Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has expressed doubts that Raphae Varane from Real Madrid will adapt to the English Premier League style of play.

Varane who has won the World Cup, Champions League and other notable titles is close to signing a £34m deal with United.

Despite his experience, Ferdinand believes the Frenchman might still face some challenges in the EPL.

“On paper it looks a very, very good combination.

“But he’s got to understand the English game is very different. You’ve got to go to Burnley and places like that.

“Sometimes it can be up and at ’em, a different style of football in the Premier League to anything he’s played in before.

“Can he deal with it? They’re the questions he’s going to get asked.

“Balls getting wrapped around his ear holes, crosses from different angles that he hasn’t seen on a consistent basis in Spain where they play more on the floor, slower football, slower build up.

“So he’s going to be asked to defend in a different way and that’s where he’s going to have to show his real class, can he adapt? That”s the real question,” he said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.