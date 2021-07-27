Headline

Buhari Arrives London, To Hold Talks With Boris Johnson

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari (img credit: Channels TV)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived London ahead of Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to him, the summit will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: ‘The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions’; ‘Transforming Education for Girls’; ‘Financing for Impact and Recovery’; and ‘What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years’, among others,’’ Adesina stated.

