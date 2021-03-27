Zulum Receives Chad’s President, Idris Deby Itno

Headline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum alongside the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Saturday received the President of the Republic of Chad, Idris Deby Itno at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Details of President Deby’s mission to Nigeria have not been disclosed yet.
Zulum had met Deby on December 16, 2020 in N’Djamena over issues relating to ongoing fight against Boko Haram.
Chad currently hosts headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force, which has military forces from the Lake Chad region, fighting the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad which included substantial portions of northern Borno.

