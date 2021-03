Zulum Receives 5,000 Nigerian Refugees From Cameroon

Cameroonian officials, led by Minister for Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji have repatriated and handed over first batch of 5,000 Nigerian refugees to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The hand over took place on Monday, at a brief ceremony in Amchiide, a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon, close to Banki in Bama local government area of Borno central.

The returnees were part of thousands of Nigerians, mostly from Borno, who since 2014, fled in batches to Minawao camp located in Mokolo, far north region of Cameroon, to escape Boko Haram’s killings. Many Nigerians in uncertain numbers, some accounts saying more than 60,000, fled to the camp from parts of Borno and Adamawa but over the years, the number came down following isolated returns.

The handover ceremony was attended by top officials from Cameroon, including Governor of the Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakary and officials of United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR.

Cameroonian Minister for Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji Paul announced that President Paul Biya had approved a big relief package which included food items, mattresses, blankets and other non food items for distribution to all 5,000 returnees as support.

The Minister commended Governor Zulum for constructing homes were the refugees were to be resettled.

Governor Zulum had approved funds and supervised the ongoing construction of over 6,000 urban and low-cost resettlement houses sited in Banki, Gwoza, Kondugu, Kaga and different others, with substantial number already completed. Majority of them are used for resettlement of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Zulum, on behalf of Nigeria, thanked Cameroonian President, other officials and host communities, for taking good care of Nigerian refugees in the last six years. The governor appreciated the donation made by President Biya.

“I wish to sincerely convey our deepest appreciation to the government of Cameroon under the distinguished leadership of President Paul Biya, for the enormous support to my fellow Nigerians who took refuge in the Minawao [refugee] camp. We remain eternally grateful” Zulum said.

The repatriation was to implement the outcome of a tripartite commission meeting held in Marwa, Cameroon, February 10, 2021, which was attended by officials from Cameroon, the UNHCR and a Nigerian delegation that comprised Governor Zulum and top officials from federal ministries of foreign affairs, humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs as well as Zulum’s special adviser on monitoring and evaluation, who chairs a technical committee on the repatriation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

… Zulum distributes food, cash to returnees

After receiving the refugees, Governor Zulum in Banki town, flagged-off presentation of food and non food items to the 5,000 Nigerian.

Male heads of families were each given N30,000 while each woman was given N10,000 and a fabric.

The governor showed his sympathy for how they lived as refugees, promising that government was committed to their security, welfare and the creation of enabling environment for them to return to normal life.