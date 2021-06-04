Zulum Approves N100m For Recently Approved Federal Polytechnic, Monguno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the release of N100m to assist in the take off of Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, which was recently approved by the Federal Government.

Zulum made the announcement on Thursday when he received the rector of the polytechnic, Professor Garba Mohammed Ngala at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Zulum explained that of the N100m, he has already released the sum of N50m to Borno Ministry of Higher Education for rehabilitation works at a proposed temporary site of the polytechnic, provided by the state government earlier, while he is releasing additional N50m to the polytechnic management to supplement commencement of their operations.

The Governor said his administration was committed to complimenting the efforts of the federal government in ensuring that all necessary requirements are met for the Polytechnic to function.

Earlier, the rector, Prof. Garba, revealed that the Polytechnic plans to start enrollment of students by October, 2021.

He equally reiterated the commitment of the polytechnic’s management towards the success of the tertiary institution for the development of Borno State. Prof. Garba was accompanied by the register of the polytechnic, Adamu Alh. Usman, the Bursar, Mohammed Ali Abadam and the Liberian, Bukar Ali Wasaram.

It would be recalled that Governor Zulum had, in January, 2021, led a delegation of national assembly members to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja to convey the state’s gratitude soon after President Buhari gave approval for Borno to have a federal polytechnic as it is in most of the 36 states which have federal universities, polytechnics and colleges.