Zoning Can’t Stop Tinubu From Clinching APC Ticket For 2023 – Adeyeye

History Won't Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Die Of Hunger - Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Former Minister of Works and National Chairman of South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can’t be stopped by zoning from becoming President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

He said this in Ado-Ekiti during the launching of the South-West Agenda, SWAGA 2023, which a platform to ensure the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Adeyeye said: “And if the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the Southwest had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba race from getting the APC ticket.

“You could all remember that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was from Katsina state and when the ticket went back to the North in 2007, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state has produced a President before.

“What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Tinubu, who knows everybody. Someone, who has planted and nurtured people across all the zones, someone, who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria.”

