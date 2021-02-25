Sports

Zidane Reacts As Real Madrid Beat Atalanta 1-0

Damola Areo3 days ago
12

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Zidane Gives Verdict On Los Blancos (image courtesy RealMadrid.com)

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has reacted to his side’s 1-0 win away at Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Ferland Mendy scored a late winner to help the Spanish Giants win the first leg of the Round of 16.

“It was difficult for us. But in the end it’s a good result.

“It’s an important result with an away goal. But we know there’s a return leg and we have to win. It wasn’t easy, even 10 against 11. We played against a very physically strong team who were defensively very good, so it’s a good result,” Zidane said afterwards.

