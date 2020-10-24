Zidane Makes Prediction Ahead Of El-clasico Match

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that the El-clasico match against Barcelona will be a very difficult one.

Zidane said that despite Barcelona having a new manager, Ronald Koeman, the team is still the same opponent he has always known.

According to him, the game is going to be difficult because the club knows how to play good football.

“They’re a team that is always strong with every coach. Everyone brings their own things, but Barça is always Barça,” Zidane was quoted by Real Madrid’s official website as saying at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“They are a team that knows how to play good football and can always make things difficult for you. I won’t go into the details.

“What I do know is that we are going to have a difficult game and that’s good for us. To get out on the field and play a game that is going to be difficult from the start.”