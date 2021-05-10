Zidane Furious At Referee Over Penalty Awarded As Sevilla Draw Madrid

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has expressed his displeasure at the referee in his side’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the La Liga.

The Frenchman was furious after the referee awarded a controversial penalty to Sevilla while the game was 1-1.

The draw means Madrid trails league leaders Atletico Madrid by two points.

“I’m very angry. You’ll have to explain the handball rules to me.

“I spoke to the referee and I asked for an explanation. He said it was handball by Militao, but the other one [an earlier handball appeal against Joan Jordan] wasn’t.

“I don’t like to talk about referees but today the feeling isn’t good,” Zidane told Movistar after the match.

He added: “I don’t understand at all. If there was a handball from Militao, there was one from Sevilla too. I wasn’t convinced by what [the referee] said.

The results leave Real Madrid needing Atletico to drop points in their three remaining fixtures, with Diego Simeone’s men on 77 points, and Madrid and Barca both chasing on 75.