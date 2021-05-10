Sports

Zidane Furious At Referee Over Penalty Awarded As Sevilla Draw Madrid

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has expressed his displeasure at the referee in his side’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the La Liga.

The Frenchman was furious after the referee awarded a controversial penalty to Sevilla while the game was 1-1.

The draw means Madrid trails league leaders Atletico Madrid by two points.

“I’m very angry. You’ll have to explain the handball rules to me.

“I spoke to the referee and I asked for an explanation. He said it was handball by Militao, but the other one [an earlier handball appeal against Joan Jordan] wasn’t.

“I don’t like to talk about referees but today the feeling isn’t good,” Zidane told Movistar after the match.

He added: “I don’t understand at all. If there was a handball from Militao, there was one from Sevilla too. I wasn’t convinced by what [the referee] said.

The results leave Real Madrid needing Atletico to drop points in their three remaining fixtures, with Diego Simeone’s men on 77 points, and Madrid and Barca both chasing on 75.

