Zidane Aiming For Juventus Job

Transfer: Real Madrid Odegaard Set To Join Sociedad
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Zidane Gives Verdict On Los Blancos (image courtesy RealMadrid.com)

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane wants to join Italian giants, Juventus from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is said to be seriously considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, according to Todofichajes.

Zidane has been dropping hints about leaving Santiago Bernabeu and has not committed himself with a new deal.

The former midfielder is one manager being considered for the Juventus bench.

Juventus have so far kept faith with Andrea Pirlo but he has seen his side struggle for form and they could fire him.

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League to FC Porto and are struggling in the league, dropping points in two consecutive games that they should have won against Benevento and Torino.

Andrea Pirlo’s side face Napoli in their next match and they are a tough side to face for any team.

The report says that if Juve fails to win against Napoli on Wednesday the club’s board may have to let Pirlo go.

And the report added that Juventus may be Zidane’s next destination.

Damola Areo5 hours ago
