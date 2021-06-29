Headline

Zamfara Senator Resigns From PDP

Senator representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, Hassan Mohammad Gusau, has tendered his resignation as a member of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday.

He explained in the letter, “My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara State.

“Further decisions on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

