Zamfara Schoolgirls: We Saw Our Schoolmate’s Father With Bandits

One of the released abducted students of Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State has said that they saw the father of one of their schoolmate with the kidnappers.

Hafsatu Anka, an SSII student, on Monday revealed that they were laid in trenches littered with human feaces.

She said the bandits prevented them from praying and fed them sandy rice.

“We saw other people, including women and children and father of one of our school mates who had been in the den for three months.

“They walked us on foot where some of us got dislocated on their foot, they would pray as Muslims but never allowed us to pray and they fed us with rice in which they put sand after cooking,” Hafsat narrated.