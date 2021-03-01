Zamfara Schoolgirls Abducted Will Be The Last – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State will be the last.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika who led a high-powered delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara over the abduction, delivered the President’s statement to residents of the state.

Sirika who disclosed that new measures have been developed by the federal government to curb criminality in the country, commended Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry and promised a continued support to bringing lasting peace.

He said; “The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for his efforts against armed banditry and promised continued support to bring lasting peace.

“The federal government will continue its partnership with the Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state.”

Governor Matawalle also appreciated the federal government’s concern. He said;

“I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.

”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on the ground and (in the) air simultaneously.”