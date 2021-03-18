Zamfara Government Confirms Bandits Attack In Kabasa Village, Gusau

The Zamfara State government has confirmed an attack by some bandits who unleashed mayhem on innocent people in Kabasa village of Magami District in Gusau Local Government of the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said Governor Bello Mohammed is saddened and disturbed by the dastardly act.

It strongly condemned the attacked which led to the loss of lives in the village.

The Governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident and report back for action.

Meanwhile, the standing committee for the assessment of damages constituted by the state government has been instructed to visit the community, to assess the level of damage inflicted on the community.

The people of the affected community in particular and the state in general, are also advised to remain law-abiding and go about their normal businesses.

The state government prayed that the people of Zamfara State overcome the menace.