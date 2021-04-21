Yvonne Chaka Chaka Reacts To GoFundme Account Created For Her Burial

South African music star, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has reacted to an unknown social media user posting her obituary on the internet and starting a GoFundMe page for her “burial”.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka who debunked news of her death, told her followers that a ”fool” posted her obituary, implying she had died and asked people to contribute towards her burial costs. She also revealed that she has reported the incident to security agents.

She tweeted;