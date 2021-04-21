Entertainment

Yvonne Chaka Chaka Reacts To GoFundme Account Created For Her Burial

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
South African music star, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has reacted to an unknown social media user posting her obituary on the internet and starting a GoFundMe page for her “burial”.

 

Yvonne Chaka Chaka who debunked news of her death, told her followers that a ”fool”  posted her obituary, implying she had died and asked people to contribute towards her burial costs. She also revealed that she has reported the incident to security agents.

She tweeted;

Some FOOL posted my Obituary and even asked people to contribute in a go fund me acc. For my burial. How mean can you be.

So to the Devil I am alive and kicking I am going nowhere.thank you all for the love and support. Don’t fund Evil he asked for some go fund. We need to find this devil

