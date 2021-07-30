Youths Unwilling To Work, Says Governor Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said youths in Nigeria are unwilling to work.

According to there is work in the country but the youth are overly entitled because of their university education.

Masari expressed this view when he appeared on Channels Television.

“People tend to say there is no work. Who told you there is no work? There is work to a willing mind. Because people feel when they go to university, the society owes them a living, while it should be the reverse,” Mr Masari argued.

Mr Masari’s claim is in sharp contrast to many people’s view that the nation’s youngsters are industrious and enterprising.

Further chastising Nigerian graduates, the governor said, “What are you doing with the education you acquire to help change yourself, your community, change your family, change the society? What are you doing about it? Are you waiting for a paid job of N50,000 or N60,000? We have to sit up.”