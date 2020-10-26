Youths Condemn Attack On Fr Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

Some concerned youths in Enugu have condemned the attack on Adoration Ministry headed by Father Ejike Mbaka.

Some hoodlums under the guise of EndSARS protesters d gone on rampage destroying public and private properties.

Adoration Ministry is said to be one of the properties which was destroyed by the hoodlums last week.

This has been condemned in a statement signed by representatives of the youths, Engr Chibuike Okolie and Comrade John Odinaka, read:

“We, the concerned Youths of Enugu State were disturbed by the viral video claiming that Fr Mbaka Adoration Ground was burnt down. We mobilized to the Adoration ground where we confirmed the video to be fake.

“We wonder why anyone should ever imagine fabricating such a video just to cause panic in the city. Fr Mbaka and the Adoration ministry is not in the list of our problems. Fr Mbaka is only a prophet obeying the command of God.

“Much as he prophesied the victory of Muhammadu Buhari at the polls he had also prophesied the uprising of the youth as we are seeing today in many of his viral messages where he had kept forewarning the politicians to address the problems of youth unemployment and neglect.

“He has been vocal in commending the #EndSARS protest at the wake of the protest reiterating that besides the SARS saga, there is also a problem of endemic injustice in the land. He marches his words by action in engaging over 15,000 youths of this country in his firms, provides scholarships to many of us and has been so charitable with us without minding where we come from. He goes as far as taking bank loans for our sake to secure a better future for us.

“We seek and find succour in the Adoration ministry where we constitute over 80% of its membership.

“We, therefore, condemn the devilish intent of the originator of such fake news. We dissociate ourselves from the said fake video or any such intent of attacking the ministry.

“The Ministry ground is a House of God and we are not known for sacrilege. We wish to encourage Fr Mbaka to continue his good works for the less privileged, the poor and the youth.”