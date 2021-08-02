You’re Married, Fans Lash At Tega For Allowing Her Nipple To Be Sucked

BBNaija’s Tega has been criticised for allowing Saga to suck her nipples despite being a married woman with a kid.

She was picked for the act during a game played by the housemates.

Tega was made to take Saga to a corner, showed him her nipple and made him suck it.

This didn’t wit well with fans who reminded her that she is married.

See below.

@Okiki_hurla “Did Tega just allow Saga suck her nipple isn’t she a married woman?

@Dhinaro “I don’t think Tega is actually married How can you choose dare? Naso Saga suck her nipple for 5 secs.”

@Sureboy “Tega’s husband must be punching the wall. His wife Tega just gave Saga nipple to suck. Na wa oh.”

@Otunba “Saga just sucked Tega’s nipple she’s married, how will her husband feel.”

@Tosteedaniels “Is Tega really a Married woman ?Does Saga resemble her son that she is giving him breast to suck?

@Onimicee_ “Saga didn’t just do what I saw to a married lady. In fact is Tega really married?

@AssistantEbuka “Tega is letting Saga suck her nipples, she’s every mother-in-law’s nightmare.”

@Beverly_afaglo “Did Tega give her nipples to Saga to suck for Truth or Dare? Husbands don’t understand game oh. Let’s start praying for Tega.”

@Oyincomms “Tega actually allowed saga suck her nipple! WT*.”