You’re Married, Fans Lash At Tega For Allowing Her Nipple To Be Sucked

Damola Areo2 hours ago
bbnaija tega

BBNaija’s Tega has been criticised for allowing Saga to suck her nipples despite being a married woman with a kid.

She was picked for the act during a game played by the housemates.

Tega was made to take Saga to a corner, showed him her nipple and made him suck it.

This didn’t wit well with fans who reminded her that she is married.

See below.

@Okiki_hurla “Did Tega just allow Saga suck her nipple isn’t she a married woman?

@Dhinaro “I don’t think Tega is actually married How can you choose dare? Naso Saga suck her nipple for 5 secs.”

@Sureboy “Tega’s husband must be punching the wall. His wife Tega just gave Saga nipple to suck. Na wa oh.”

@Otunba “Saga just sucked Tega’s nipple she’s married, how will her husband feel.”

@Tosteedaniels “Is Tega really a Married woman ?Does Saga resemble her son that she is giving him breast to suck?

@Onimicee_ “Saga didn’t just do what I saw to a married lady. In fact is Tega really married?

@AssistantEbuka “Tega is letting Saga suck her nipples, she’s every mother-in-law’s nightmare.”

@Beverly_afaglo “Did Tega give her nipples to Saga to suck for Truth or Dare? Husbands don’t understand game oh. Let’s start praying for Tega.”

@Oyincomms “Tega actually allowed saga suck her nipple! WT*.”

