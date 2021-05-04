You’re Haunted By Your Own Shadows, PDP Tells Buhari Presidency, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the allegation by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that some Nigerians were plotting a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership, as a resort to blackmail in the face of failure.

According to the PDP, rather than live up to the responsibilities of office by taking charge and securing our nation, the Presidency is busy engaging in frivolous allegations against Nigerians.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party said, “It is however imperative to state that the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC, are being haunted by their own shadows as Nigerians know the persons as well as the political party with the history and penchant to scuttle democratically elected government.

“Perhaps, the Presidency has forgotten that in 1983, Brigadier Buhari, as he was then known, led a military coup to truncate a democratically elected government thereby causing our nation a huge drawback on democratic governance.

“Also, in 2015, the APC, which was hurriedly formulated, made itself available as a vehicle of brigandage to disrupt our political process by beguiling Nigerians and taking power through violence, propaganda and falsehood.

“Even in 2019, Nigerians will be quick to remember how the APC imported bandits, vandals and thugs from neighboring countries, as political mercenaries, to unleash violence, disrupt our voting processes and muscle itself to power.

“The PDP therefore counsels the Buhari Presidency and the APC to look inwards as all fingers toward any possible plots to upturn our democracy point to them.

“Our party believes that the statement by the Buhari Presidency is an attempt by the APC to heighten political tension in our country ahead of the 2023 election, having realized that they cannot face the people at the polls.

“The PDP however advises the APC to know that such blackmail against Nigerians cannot help their cause.”