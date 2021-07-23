You’re Accountable If I Pay Tithe To You, Amanda Ebeye Tells Pastors

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye has said pastors should be accountable to members who pay tithes and offerings to them.

According to her, God doesn’t come down to spend the money gotten from the tithes and offering paid by church members.

The actress said pastors have to explain to their members when they buy certain things, especially luxury possessions like a car, else the possession should be co-owned by the pastors and the members.