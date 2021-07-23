Entertainment

You’re Accountable If I Pay Tithe To You, Amanda Ebeye Tells Pastors

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1
Amanda-Ebeye

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye has said pastors should be accountable to members who pay tithes and offerings to them.

According to her, God doesn’t come down to spend the money gotten from the tithes and offering paid by church members.

The actress said pastors have to explain to their members when they buy certain things, especially luxury possessions like a car, else the possession should be co-owned by the pastors and the members.

See screenshot below for her post on social media.

"As long as I pay you tithe, you

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Xenophobia: Omokri Reacts To Fresh Attacks On Nigerians In S/Africa

Reno Omokri Names Who To Blame When A Man’s Wife Is No Longer Beautiful

1 day ago
biodun stephen efcc

How EFCC Broke Into My Hotel Room – Biodun Stephen

1 day ago

Runtown, Sudanese Girlfriend Adut Akech End Relationship

3 days ago

Ifu Ennada Rocks Bikini; Says She Is Now ‘Born Again’ (Photos)

3 days ago
Back to top button