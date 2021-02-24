Your Verbal Attack On Ikpeazu Is Irresponsible, PDP Tells Smart Adeyemi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described Senator Smart Adeyemi’s verbal attack on Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as irresponsible.

The party asserts that Senator Adeyemi exhibited a high level of irresponsibility by using the privileges of the Senate Chamber to engage in unprovoked disparagement of Ikpeazu and the entire people of Abia state, who had not offended him in any way.

In a statement, the party said, “It is indeed unfortunate that Senator Adeyemi, whose words were respected by Nigerians while he was in the @OfficialPDPNig has become so corrupted by his sojourn in the @OfficialAPCNg, that he has completely lost his mind just to satisfy some new gods.

“Senator Adeyemi must have noted the widespread national detestation and opprobrium that he had brought to himself by his unguarded comment against the highly respected @GovernorIkpeazu and the people of Abia state.

“Moreover, our party has equally noted that Senator Adeyemi’s uncouth comment is borne out of bitter envy for the achievements of @GovernorIkpeazu in every sector of life in Abia state, which no @OfficialAPCNg governor, including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State can compare.

“The @OfficialPDPNig therefore issues a very strong warning that it would not stomach any such unwarranted and unprovoked attack on any of our governors but will deploy all instruments provided in a democratic setting against such individual.

“Our party however urges @GovernorIkpeazu not to be distracted by sidetracking elements such as Senator Adeyemi, but to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people.”