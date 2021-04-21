Entertainment
Your Marriage Will Crash If You Listening To Motivational Divorcees – Nnaji Charity
Actress Nnaji Charity has asked those taking advice from those she described as “motivational divorcees” to stop as it will make their marriage crash.
Charity who gave the advice via an Instaastory post she shared, added that only the husbands of these “motivational divorcees” can prove her otherwise.
She wrote;
Your marriage is 99% about to hit the rock if you keep listening to a motivational divorcee…..E get why
Pls and pls don’t ever take advice from a motivational divorcee…..only the ex-husband will proof me order wise….e get why