Your Effort In #EndSARS Protest Shall Not Be In Vain – FG Tells Youths

The Federal Government has assured the youths that their effort in the EndSARS protests shall not be in vain.

This was disclosed by Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development.

Dare said this in celebration of the maiden edition of the National Youth Day.

His tweet read: “Nov 1- Today, Nigeria celebrates its Maiden National Youth Day. We focus on issues that concern our youth.

“With the protests that have occurred across the country, Nigeria stands at the cusp of change in youth development. Already, that change has begun. What is needed is to deepen the youth initiatives and accelerate the onboarding of beneficiaries in a transparent and effectual manner.”

The Minister pointed out that the youths have the potential to be the country’s treated resources.

“As a country, we are blessed with a bulging youth population that can turn out to be the country’s greatest resource if we make the right investments and in a timely manner.

“The protest of our youth shall not be in vain. It is time to engage government constructively. Come to the table. I say to the youth -Your time has come,” Dare added.