News

Your Demands’ll Be Looked Into, Seyi Makinde Assures Igboho Supporters

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2
seyi makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to look into the demands of protesters who stormed his office over the raid on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

The protesters demanded the release of those who were arrested during the raid which saw the death of two persons.

Speaking through his Executive Assistant on Security Matters, Mr. Sunday Odukoya, Makinde assured that their various demands would be given adequate media attention.

Igboho is fighting for the creation of a Yoruba Nation and also against the atrocities committed by herdsmen who rape, murder and kidnap for ransom in the South-West and across Nigeria.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Senate President Lawan Speaks On APC's Win In Bayelsa, Kogi

Senate Passes Bill To Amend Psychiatric Hospitals Act

16 hours ago
Coronavirus Forces Senate To Suspend Plenary

Senate Upgrades Maritime Academy To University

16 hours ago
Reno Omokri Reveals What He'll Do To Buhari Supporters

Reno Omokri Withdraws Support For Nnamdi Kanu

20 hours ago
Faruk Yahaya

Buhari Promotes Farouk Yahaya To Lieutenant General

20 hours ago
Back to top button