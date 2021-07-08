Your Demands’ll Be Looked Into, Seyi Makinde Assures Igboho Supporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to look into the demands of protesters who stormed his office over the raid on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

The protesters demanded the release of those who were arrested during the raid which saw the death of two persons.

Speaking through his Executive Assistant on Security Matters, Mr. Sunday Odukoya, Makinde assured that their various demands would be given adequate media attention.

Igboho is fighting for the creation of a Yoruba Nation and also against the atrocities committed by herdsmen who rape, murder and kidnap for ransom in the South-West and across Nigeria.