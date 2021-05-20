Your Are A Fraud, Anthony Joshua Slams Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has called Tyson Fury a fraud after the latter was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder again on September 15.

The order means the undisputed heavyweight champion bout between Joshua and Fury will be put on hold till after the September 15 fight.

Joshua who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles may end up fighting Usyk next.

“The world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. [You have] used my name for clout not a fight,” Joshua tweeted

Fury replied: “Your team knew there was an arbitration going on, it was out of my hands!

“If I’m a fraud, let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles until one man quits.”